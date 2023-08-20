WP: The Pentagon may face problems due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine

The Pentagon may face problems replenishing ammunition stocks that have become empty due to military aid to Ukraine. About it writes newspaper The Washington Post (WP), citing sources in the US Department.

The agency warned about the consequences of arms supplies to Ukraine. As one of the sources pointed out, the tasks facing the US Department of Defense are not limited to accelerating production in the short term. The newspaper writes that in order for the US to have not only adequate reserves, but also an adequate production and industrial base, the Pentagon must have purchases at a higher level.

“We want to ensure that we can keep the attention of the government, allies and partners on the need to maintain a consistently high demand for these weapons,” a second Pentagon source said. The publication is sure that the lack of basic materials required for the production of weapons can also become a problem for Washington.

Earlier, the Asia Times stated that NATO weapons are being used to attack Russia, despite the Pentagon’s promises.