The Pentagon said after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol that the United States does not want civilian deaths

The US wants to talk to Ukraine about its attacks. This was stated by Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder, commenting on the shelling of Sevastopol.

He emphasized that Washington made it clear to Kyiv that it does not want to see civilian casualties. At the same time, according to Ryder, the Pentagon does not have information about whether civilians were among the victims of the shelling.

The representative of the department avoided answering the question whether the American side provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with intelligence data to select targets before the attack on Sevastopol. “I will refer you to them to talk about their operations,” he said.

The West denied involvement in the attack on Sevastopol

On the evening of June 24, US Department of Defense spokesman Major Charlie Dietz commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Sevastopol. He said that Ukraine independently selects targets for strikes and conducts its own military operations. The military officer noted that the American side was not involved in the strike. According to Dietz, Washington condemns any attacks on civilians, and the casualties among them are a tragedy.

US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy told the Russian Foreign Ministry that Washington regrets the loss of any civilian lives due to the conflict in Ukraine. In turn, the representative of the American foreign policy department, Matthew Miller, indicated that they refuse to judge who is responsible for the recent attack on Sevastopol. “We don’t have any assessment of the main attack,” he said.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, responded to Miller in absentia. The diplomat said that the United States was directly involved in the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol using American ATACMS missiles. According to him, there is no doubt about this. Nebenzya also accused the United States of encouraging Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilians.

European Union (EU) foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said claims about a strike on Sevastopol with long-range NATO weapons were “unreliable” and the EU did not condemn the incident. In particular, he stated that for the union, the Russian side’s statements about Ukraine “have close to zero reliability and cannot be worthy of trust.” After this, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, noted that the European official did not express condolences in connection with the tragic loss of life. “This implies elementary human conscience,” the Russian politician noted.

In Kyiv they declared the inadmissibility of peaceful life in Crimea

On June 23, Ukraine fired five American ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol. Four of them were destroyed by air defense systems, another deviated from the flight path and exploded over the city. Its debris scattered along the Uchkuevka beach with vacationers. According to the latest data, 153 people were injured. Four people became victims of the attack, two of whom were children. The city declared a state of emergency due to the incident.

Against the backdrop of the strike, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, said that there should be no peaceful life in Crimea. “Crimea is a large military camp and warehouse, with hundreds of direct military targets,” he wrote.

There are not and cannot be any “beaches”, “tourist areas” and other fictitious signs of “peaceful life” in Crimea Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the head of Zelensky’s office

According to one version, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are launching attacks on Crimea and the city of Sevastopol with the help of civilian ships in the port of Odessa. It has been suggested that the Ukrainian army could place launchers for Western-supplied ATACMS missiles on cargo ships, and after launch, the ship would camouflage itself in the Odessa cargo port among other similar ships.