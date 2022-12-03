The United States presented this Saturday “the backbone” of its future air force: the B-21 Raider bomber, designed with the highest technology in the military industry to evade surveillance systems, fly enormous distances and shoot with “formidable” precision. conventional or nuclear missiles.

The presentation was made with all the ceremonial required for an aircraft “unmatched in the world” and the first that the United States has built in thirty years: at the Edwards Base, historically linked to the Army’s experimental aircraft, and with three generation bombers. above flying over the hangar. The Pentagon revealed that it already has half a dozen B-12s, but it is planned to reach a fleet of a hundred. Various media highlighted that this new Raider model comes at a significant moment as a deterrent for the US on the complex international tableau generated by the invasion of Ukraine and the tensions with Russia and China.

Actually, some come and others go. While the B-12 debuts, the Pentagon has just withdrawn from the USAF the Lockheed EC-130J Comando Solo III, an aircraft specialized in psychological operations and the emission of messages of discouragement to the enemy on the battlefield.