Pentagon: It is important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold Krasnoarmeysk due to the city’s importance

It is important for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to continue trying to hold Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name – Pokrovsk) in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), since the United States considers the city’s location strategic, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said, writes RIA Novosti.

The US Department of Defense recalled that the city is located at a strategic crossroads, “particularly in terms of lines of communication.” “It is obviously important for Ukraine to continue to hold it,” the department representative emphasized.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now “investing a lot” in attempts to hold Krasnoarmeysk.

Earlier, former Chief of Staff of the German Ministry of Defense Niko Lange stated that the situation around Krasnoarmeysk had become a major problem for the Ukrainian army.