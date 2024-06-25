Pentagon: US does not plan to send American troops to Ukraine

The United States has no plans to send American troops to the conflict in Ukraine now or in the future. Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder pointed this out, writes RIA News.

“We currently have no plans to send U.S. military personnel to fight in Ukraine, and that will not change,” he said.

According to Patrick Ryder, the position of US President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on this issue remains “clear.”

Earlier, Ryder reported that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with the new Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and discussed the conflict around Ukraine.

Until today, the last conversation between the heads of the defense departments of the Russian Federation and the United States took place in March 2023, then Sergei Shoigu was still the Russian Minister of Defense. It is alleged that the conversation between Austin and Belousov took place on the initiative of the American side.