Pentagon: some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have the necessary ammunition

After the stoppage of American aid, some units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the necessary ammunition. The Ukrainian side makes such complaints to Washington, said Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander. Her words lead TASS.

Wallander said that Kyiv constantly requests significant amounts of weapons and ammunition, and “this is not new.”

Wallander also clarified that the European allies are fully providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with everything they need while the Pentagon is waiting for money to continue supplies to Ukraine.

The United States delivered its latest aid package to Ukraine at the end of last year. To renew aid, Congressional approval is required; a corresponding bill from the White House arrived almost four months ago.