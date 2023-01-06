Pentagon: Armed Forces of Ukraine can call Western specialists and receive instructions for repairing equipment

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not required to transfer the received faulty equipment abroad for repair. They can call Western specialists and get step-by-step instructions for troubleshooting. This was announced by Deputy Assistant to the head of the Pentagon Laura Cooper, reports RIA News.

“Ukrainian employees, wherever they are in Ukraine, if they need help with repairs, they don’t necessarily need to take out equipment for a Western manufacturer to help them. They can just call and get advice, ”said the representative of the American defense department.

Cooper added that at present, the priority direction of military support for Kyiv is the strengthening of air defense (air defense), as well as the supply of long-range artillery, including the HIMARS MLRS, and armored vehicles.

Earlier, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense of the United States, assessing the possibility of ending military assistance to Ukraine amid a split in the House of Representatives of Congress, said that, despite this, both parties will continue to support Kyiv.