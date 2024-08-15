Singh: US is trying to find out from Kyiv the purpose of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region

The US authorities do not have sufficient information about the purpose of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region, they are still trying to get it from Kyiv. About this stated Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

“We’re still trying to learn more about it. We’re still trying to get more information about what their goals are,” she said.