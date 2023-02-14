CNN: Pentagon says US downed object over Canada looked like a metal ball

The aerial object shot down by the US military over Canada looked like a small metal ball with a weight suspended from it. This is reported CNN with reference to Pentagon materials sent to the US Congress.

The last downed aircraft on Sunday “slowly descended” into the waters of Lake Huron after being struck by a missile, the Defense Department told lawmakers.

On February 13, US authorities announced the elimination of the fourth flying object in a week. It is specified that the interception took place over Lake Huron on the border with Canada. A couple of hours earlier, the United States closed part of the airspace in the north of the country.

On February 3, a Chinese reconnaissance balloon appeared over the northern United States, which was shot down the next day, February 4, on the orders of US President Joe Biden. Presumably, the probe arrived from the Aleutian Islands through Canada, after which it settled over the city of Billings, Montana.