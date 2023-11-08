US government agencies are interested in UFOs, the authorities are ready to invest millions of dollars

US government agencies seem to be seriously interested in unidentified flying objects. In recent years, this dubious topic has been raised three times in Congress, a special unit was created in the Pentagon to study mysterious phenomena, and even NASA conducted an investigation.

The Pentagon has invested $22 million in hunting werewolves at a ranch in Utah.

Scientific American magazine suggests that conservative billionaires obsessed with the paranormal are involved in normalizing conspiracy theories about aliens. “This would not have happened without Bigelow (and other wealthy eccentrics) who greased the way for such theories with their fat wallets,” writes He.

79-year-old entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, who is mentioned in the article, is not the most famous name for people far from ufology. He made a fortune in Las Vegas real estate in the 1980s and then invested his wealth in the study of the paranormal. “I spent millions and millions on them,” boasted he was interviewed on the TV show 60 minutes. “Nobody in the United States has invested more in this topic than me.”

Robert Bigelow’s inflatable space module Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA/Reuters

According to Bigelow, his interest in flying saucers was instilled in him by his grandfather, who had seen them many times. The first time a mysterious red ball hovered over his car was in 1947. And three years later, he allegedly happened to see a huge cigar-shaped object hovering over the mountains nearby.

Bigelow, despite all the expenses, never encountered a UFO. But he has other achievements – and no less amazing. In particular, he somehow convinced the Pentagon to invest $22 million in the search for werewolves, aliens and poltergeists at his ranch in Utah. The project lasted from 2008 to 2011 and ended in failure. No werewolves were found.

I am extremely concerned about the possible reaction of the Americans to the first contact. How many people will immediately run to buy weapons? How many will refuse to go to work? Robert Bigelowbillionaire

At one time, Bigelow tried to build an inflatable orbital station, but this idea also failed. Lately he switched to finance the election campaigns of Republican politicians – in particular, the odious Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

And the experts who wrote reports for him on flying saucers and the afterlife are now speaking privately to congressmen. Some of the phrases that appeared in Bigelow’s pseudoscientific research were quoted almost verbatim by former National Space Agency employee David Grush.

The secret “Program” for alien research is allegedly hidden even from presidents

It was Grush’s July speech that marked the beginning of a new surge of interest in UFOs. The former intelligence officer said that the authorities of many countries have known about the existence of aliens for several decades and are hunting for their technology. The United States, he said, is actively participating in this game and has even achieved some success. Some alien objects were allegedly captured in good condition. In addition, at the crash site of extraterrestrial vehicles, remains with “non-human biology” were found.

In a recent interview with County Highway magazine, Grush refers to the American part of this operation as “The Program.” It is organized in such a way as to hide information not only from the public, but also from high-ranking officials

According to Grush, intelligence officers and military personnel who are associated with the “Program”, as a rule, work within the framework of larger secret projects of a different focus. As a result, even its participants do not have all the information. Many of them do not know about the existence of the “Program” and do not understand what exactly they have to deal with.

David Grush Photo: Nathan Howard/AP

Grush admitted that presidents or CIA directors may also not be informed about aliens. A County Highway journalist asked him which high-ranking American politician is still familiar with alien secrets. In response, Grush named a political heavyweight of the late 20th century, but asked that his name not be published. “This is just my guess,” he added.

The head of the Clinton administration, John Podesta, was interested in searching for flying saucers.

Grush’s words about a “political heavyweight” could refer to anyone from Henry Kissinger to Bill Clinton. In addition, it is well known that John Podesta, who headed the Clinton administration in the 1990s, is interested in ufology. He later served as an adviser to Barack Obama and as Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager. According to the New Republic, it was under the influence of Podesta that serious media stopped be embarrassed by reports of UFOs. The only question is whether he can be called a “heavyweight”.

In the foreword to a 2010 non-fiction book on UFOs, Podesta wrote that “the time has come to lift the veil of secrecy on this topic.” A similar opinion was recently expressed by American politician Chuck Schumer, who heads the Democratic majority in the US Senate, and in almost the same words. “Many Americans have been fascinated by mysterious and inexplicable objects for decades,” he said in July. “It’s high time they got some answers.”

President Bill Clinton with his chief of staff, John Podesta, 1995 Photo: BPS/KM/ME/Reuters

In addition to words, there are deeds. Shortly before Pear’s speech in Congress, Chuck Schumer and Republican Mike Rounds proposed opening information related to the so-called unidentified anomalous phenomena. The bill they developedis based on a 1992 law that helped declassify some of the information about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

When I was younger, still in school, I came across a book from 1966 called “Flying Saucers Are Serious.” And for quite a long time I thought that this was the most important problem Glenn GrothmanChairman of the US Congressional Oversight Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Borders and International Relations

Representatives of the Republican Party are not far behind and often make even more defiant statements. The most prominent role of this kind has recently been played by Republican Congressman Tim Bourchette. He stated that the US authorities possess samples of technologies that “go against the known laws of physics” and accused the military of trying to hide these facts. In addition, many members of Congress, he said, saw UFOs with their own eyes.

In the past, the former intelligence officer who exposed UFOs in Congress suffered from alcoholism

There is no confirmation of a direct connection between Grush and Bigelow, but another billionaire with political ambitions, Elon Musk’s former ally Peter Thiel, who supports Donald Trump, is directly related to the former intelligence officer. Grush communicates closely with Jesse Mikels, one of the investors in Thiel Capital, which Thiel owns.

Speech by billionaire Peter Thiel at the 2016 Republican National Convention Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Grush knew Mikels even before the UFO story, they met through a mutual friend in the US Air Force. When the former intelligence officer flew to Washington to speak to Congress in July, he met Mikels and another friend are YouTuber Ammar Qandeel, who runs the popular Yes Theory channel.

After speaking to politicians about Grusha’s past, journalists became interested. It turned out that several years ago he had a drinking binge, after which the former intelligence officer had to spend 72 hours in a sobering station

In an interview, Grush tried to justify his drinking by psychological trauma received during his service in Afghanistan. At first, he said, alcohol helped fight them, but that period is definitely behind him. Whether this is actually true is a big question.

A County journalist spoke with the former intelligence officer in his hometown in Colorado. Grush immediately asked him not to mention the name of the place, then lifted his T-shirt and showed him the gun tucked into the waistband of his shorts. “I’m armed,” he warned. It is unclear what impression he wanted to make, but such behavior hardly adds confidence to his mental health.

The conversation was later interrupted by a call from Congress. Grush walked in circles for ten minutes, frowning and nodding, talking on his cell phone to a certain congressman’s assistant. According to him, they are now working on a bill that will help declassify the “Program”.

“I always finish the things I take on,” Grush assured the journalist. “I’ll get this across too.”