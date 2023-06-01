The Pentagon signed a contract with the American company Global Military Products for the purchase and supply of Gepard air defense systems (air defense) in the amount of $118.3 million as part of assistance to Ukraine. The corresponding report was published on May 31 at site departments.

“Global Military Products Inc, Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $118.3 million fixed-price contract to purchase and supply Gepard 35mm anti-aircraft missile systems. With an estimated due date [заказа] May 30, 2024,” the document says.

It is indicated that the money for the execution of the order is provided within the framework of the “Initiative for Assistance in the Security of Ukraine.”

On May 31, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, announced that Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package that would include Patriot air defense munitions and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

Earlier that day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance announced that the country would receive a $1.25 billion grant from the United States. According to the agency, in 2023 Kyiv has already received $6 billion from Washington.

On May 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that the collective West does not hide its intention to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and uses the Kiev regime as an anti-Russian battering ram, which it pumps with NATO weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.