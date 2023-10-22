According to the Pentagon, the United States will send a THAAD air defense system and more Patriot air defense missile systems to the Middle East in response to the recent attacks on American forces in the region.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, “After extensive discussions with President Joe Biden regarding the recent escalation by Iran and its proxy forces throughout the Middle East, I today directed a series of additional steps to strengthen the Department of Defense’s position in the region.”

Austin added that he would send additional forces to the region, but did not specify their number.

Armed factions in Iraq announced on Saturday that they had targeted the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

This is the second targeting of Al-Qaeda within two days, amid the tense atmosphere the region is witnessing.

The most powerful and most expensive aircraft carrier in the world arrived in Israel last Monday, after Washington announced its deployment in the Mediterranean, following the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

After the arrival of the US aircraft carrier “Gerald Ford”, the region awaits the arrival of the US aircraft carrier “Dwight Eisenhower” during the next two weeks.

According to the American newspaper “Wall Street Journal”, “Eisenhower” joining “Ford” represents the first time that two carriers have been deployed in the region since March 2020, when the missile attacks that targeted Camp Taji, an Iraqi military facility north of Baghdad, led to… Two American soldiers and one British soldier were killed.