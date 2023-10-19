The Pentagon said it receives hundreds of UFO reports every month.

The Pentagon's All-Anomaly Research Office (AARO) reported receiving hundreds of reports of unidentified flying objects every month. About it reports CNN.

According to AARO chief Sean Kirkpatrick, while his department received about 650 UFO reports in August 2022, by April 2023 that number had risen to 800 per month. Most often, unidentified objects are recorded in the area of ​​military installations with closed airspace. He attributes this to the fact that such places use more sensitive surveillance means.

About half the time, according to Kirkpatrick, balloons, debris and other ordinary things are mistaken for UFOs. Some sightings may be linked to spycraft launched by potential US adversaries. Two to four percent of the messages AARO receives involve objects that actually have anomalous properties—for example, moving at unusually high speeds or having “unknown morphology.”

In September it was reported that the Pentagon had launched a new website dedicated to UFOs. According to representatives of the department, there everyone will be able to see declassified photographs and videos of UFOs, accompanied by comments from AARO specialists.