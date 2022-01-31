Pentagon spokesman John Kirby denied the start of the transfer of US troops to Europe. He said that the department has not yet received an order, he is quoted by RIA News.

“They did not receive an order to deploy. They were ordered to be ready in a shorter time in case the alliance decides to use (forces – approx. “Lenta.ru”), ”Kirby said at a briefing.

According to him, 8.5 thousand troops, who had previously received orders to be sent to reinforce NATO’s “eastern flank”, represent the US contribution to the collective rapid reaction force. Kirby also clarified that US President Joe Biden could talk about additional contingents for deployment based on agreements with individual countries. “I don’t have specific statements as to how many of them, from where and to which country or which countries they can go,” the Pentagon spokesman concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier in January, Biden announced that he intended to soon deploy troops to the Eastern European NATO countries, and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced the arrival of 45 American aircraft with American weapons worth $200 million, including defense assets: ammunition, counter-battery weapons, anti-tank weapons. , small arms. In addition, the defense ministry recalled that the governments of Poland and the Baltic countries also decided to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in 2022.

On January 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance could continue to build up its presence on Europe’s eastern flank, including the possible deployment of additional battlegroups.