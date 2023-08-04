The United States has no illusions about a Ukrainian counter-offensive, and the country also fully understands that it will be difficult. This was announced on August 3 at a briefing by the head of the press service of the Pentagon, Patrick Ryder.

“There are no illusions that this fighting that Ukraine is waging is easy. Russia has had time to fortify and Ukraine is advancing so the fighting will be tough,” he said.

The Pentagon spokesman noted the United States’ confidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has significant combat capabilities and that Ukrainian fighters under Kiev command will use them in the war zone at a time they choose.

On the eve of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that there are no deadlines for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are no deadlines or schedules. Thus, he refuted the words of the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, who said that the Ukrainian offensive is behind schedule, but going according to plan.

On August 1, Politico reported that Kyiv’s allies were disappointed in the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive. According to representatives of the US Department of Defense, cited by the newspaper, the latest attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not bring significant results.

Before that, on July 31, the White House acknowledged the slow pace of the UAF counteroffensive. John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said the Ukrainians are not moving as far and as fast as they would like.

On July 19, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, acknowledged the difficulties with the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kyiv expects the Ukrainian counter-offensive to be “long and complex,” he said.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.