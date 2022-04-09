A senior official in the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said that thousands of Russian soldiers have gathered near the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The official said the number of tactical units near the Russian border town of Belgorod had risen from 30 to 40. The official did not specify the exact number of additional troops, but said that these types of battalions usually consist of between 600 and 1,000 soldiers.

The official explained that the Russian army is mobilizing its forces there in order to focus its forces on controlling the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

Kharkiv is located in northeastern Ukraine, near the Russian border.

He said there are indications that Russia hopes to mobilize more than 60,000 soldiers.