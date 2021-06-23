The Pentagon revealed the signs of “hackers from Russia.” It is reported by TASS citing US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber ​​Policy Mika Oyang.

According to Oyang, hackers operating in Russia are posing as a code in malicious software that limits the infection of computers with Russian language. “Sometimes the evidence is in the code of the ransomware: gangs operating from Russia are developing malware to avoid infecting computers on which Russian is installed as the default language,” a Pentagon spokeswoman explained.

According to her, opponents of the United States “create an atmosphere for ransomware criminals,” protecting them from prosecution, while they avoid attacks on the governments of the countries from which they operate.

She also stated that some governments allow “hired hackers to earn money with cybercrime for personal gain,” which is inconsistent with the behavior of responsible states in the cyber sphere.

Earlier, Microsoft announced new hacker attacks on US government agencies. According to Tom Burt, VP of User Security, the attack may be behind the “Nobelium group from Russia” associated with attacks on SolarWinds customers in 2020. “This wave of attacks targeted 3,000 email accounts in over 150 countries,” Burt said.