Since October 17, 2023, the number of attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria has increased to 130. Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder announced this on January 11 at a press briefing, broadcast of which was published on the channel’s website NTD.

“The total number of attacks to date is 130,” he said.

Ryder noted that of this number, 53 attacks occurred on bases in Iraq and another 77 in Syria.

In addition, he confirmed that since November 19, 2023, the number of attacks by Yemen's Houthis on ships in the Red Sea has increased to 27.

Earlier, on January 3, the Shiite movement “Islamic Resistance of Iraq” announced a drone attack on the American base in Tanf in Syria. It is noted that the attack was an act in continuation of “resistance to American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, as well as a response to the massacres” of Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to this, on December 30, in Syria, detachments of the Shiite movement “Islamic Resistance of Iraq” attacked a US military base near the Koniko gas field in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

On December 4, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that 15 missiles were fired from Iraq at a US military base in northeastern Syria. It was clarified that the personnel and equipment of the US troops were not damaged as a result of the incident.

On October 26, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev commented in an interview with Izvestia on the attacks on US military bases in Syria by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a movement that includes Shiite fighters who previously fought against militants of the Islamic State group (IS, an organization recognized as terrorist and is prohibited in the Russian Federation). He said that these actions are more like a show of force. According to him, confrontation has always occurred, since some of the Iraqi armed groups do not legally recognize the US military presence in Iraq.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.