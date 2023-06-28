It is too early to talk about the timing of deliveries of F-16 fighters to Kyiv, the Netherlands and Denmark are only at the stage of planning the training of Ukrainian pilots. This was announced on Tuesday, June 27, by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.

“The Netherlands and Denmark volunteered to lead this program (training of the Ukrainian military on the F-16 – Ed.). So they are currently in the process of collecting the details and conditions of what the training program will look like,” he said during a briefing published by the YouTube channel Yahoo Finance.

Also, in response to a question about Kyiv’s expectation to receive fighters in 2023, Ryder said that he “is not going to put the cart before the horse and speculate about the time” of training and the F-16 deliveries themselves. He stressed that Washington will provide information when it is available.

Earlier in the day, Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv hoped to receive the first Western F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2023. According to Yermak, almost all countries of the aviation coalition are ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

At the same time, the Politico newspaper reported that Denmark had begun a program to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets. The training is expected to take six to eight months.

On June 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that UAF pilots could start training on F-16s this summer. According to him, Kyiv can receive the first planes in six to seven months.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Denmark and the Netherlands want to be in the forefront in training Ukrainian pilots in order to please the hegemon.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.