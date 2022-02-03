The Pentagon refused to investigate the deaths of civilians during the operation to eliminate the leader of the “Islamic State” (“ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia”) Abu al-Qurayshi. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby at a briefing for journalists, he is quoted by RIA News.

According to him, the decision to conduct an investigation or check in Washington has not yet been made.

The killing of IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi by the US military became known on February 3. According to US President Joe Biden, all US military personnel participating in the mission returned safely.

According to Kirby, at least three civilians were killed during the operation – this is the wife and two children of al-Qurayshi. At the same time, The Washington Post newspaper previously wrote that at least 13 innocent people were killed as a result of the special operation.