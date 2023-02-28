The Pentagon is receiving reports of misuse of US military aid by Kiev. This was stated by Inspector General of the US Department of Defense Robert Storch on Tuesday, February 28.

He noted that the Pentagon has a hotline to collect information about the situation with military assistance to Kyiv.

“We’re getting all kinds of allegations and we’re continuing to evaluate them,” Storch said at a congressional hearing.

In January, US House of Representatives Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs Mike Rogers and Michael McCall welcomed a joint plan by State Department, Pentagon, and US Agency for International Development inspectors general to tighten spending controls on Ukraine.

That same month, United States Republican Party spokesman Matt Goetz said the White House should seriously reconsider funding Ukraine’s arms as a top priority in the country’s foreign policy. The Republican also called for an audit by the Pentagon, noting that funds are being sent to Kyiv without proper reporting.

In addition, at the end of last year, Congressman from Arizona Paul Gosar spoke out against the allocation of multibillion-dollar assistance to Ukraine, which is used to continue hostilities. He also said that the United States has enough of its own problems, among which Ukraine is not included.

The United States and Western countries have stepped up cooperation with Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass.