The Pentagon said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not want to deliberately strike at the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka

A high-ranking Pentagon official reacted to the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept. His words convey RIA News.

The official admitted that the blow could have been delivered by Ukrainian forces. At the same time, he noted that even in this case, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not going to do this intentionally.

I assure you they didn’t mean to do it Pentagon spokesman

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, declined to comment on the incident, citing a lack of intelligence. Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General, gave a similar answer, saying that they did not have first-hand information. At the same time, he noted that the organization is concerned about the shelling.

In Ukraine, they denied involvement in the shelling

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) denied a missile attack on the prison in Yelenovka. They said that with such statements, Russia allegedly pursued the goal of accusing Ukraine of committing war crimes, as well as hiding the torture of prisoners and “executions carried out on the orders of the occupation administration and the Russian command.”

See also Forza Italia, former minister Antonio Martino died. It was card number 2 Statements about alleged shelling of civilian infrastructure and the population by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are an outright lie and a provocation for which Russia bears responsibility General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Andrey Biletsky, the former commander of the Azov nationalist regiment, announced a hunt for those involved in the missile attack. He called the incident a planned act and a violation of the customs and laws of war. “Every ordinary performer and every organizer is responsible, regardless of position and place of residence,” he wrote, also promising to find and destroy the perpetrators.

Related materials:

The Commissioner for Human Rights in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Daria Morozova, said that before the strike, the Ukrainian authorities insisted on transferring the captured Azov militants to the detention facility in Yelenovka. “It was discussed, it was their proposal. That is, they knew perfectly well where the prisoners were being held, and so they cynically took the lives of 50 of their own soldiers, ”she said.

Wreckage of HIMARS was found at the site of the shelling

On the night of July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile strike from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the pre-trial detention center (SIZO) in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war, including fighters of the Azov battalion, are being held, the Ministry of Defense reported. Russia. According to the agency, as a result of the strike, 40 people were killed and 75 Ukrainian prisoners of war were injured. Subsequently, the DPR defense headquarters reported that the death toll had risen to 53.

Related materials:

At the site of the shelling of the prison, fragments of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) ammunition were found, some of them retained parts of the numbers. Since the end of June, HIMARS have been used by Ukrainian troops against Russian and allied forces.

Later, the Pentagon promised that the United States would continue to help Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, from which the prison was shelled. According to a spokesman for the department, the American side is constantly in contact with Kyiv about the level of ammunition, as “it wants to make sure that they have what they need on the battlefield.”

The M142 HIMARS MLRS was developed in the USA in 1996-2000 and has been produced since 2003. Capable of carrying six rockets or one ATACMS operational-tactical ballistic missile, the effective range of individual projectiles reaches 80 kilometers.