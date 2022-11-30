The Pentagon raises the alarm: “By 2035, China will have 1,500 nuclear warheads”

By By 2035, according to the Pentagon, China will have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads, more than three times its current arsenal. The news was announced yesterday November 29, following the publication of the annual report on the Chinese army, prepared by the US Ministry of Defense. About that Washington identifies China as the most important challenge for the United States, an army that has made important strides in terms of both nuclear and conventional forces.

However, this estimate is lower than the arsenals of the United States and Russiathat they matter each different thousands of titles. Also according to Washington, the China it also stands working to modernize his ballistic missiles and made about 135 jumps in 2021, “more than the rest of the world combined”. Beijing’s air force is also making great strides, “quickly catching up with the Western Air Force.”

