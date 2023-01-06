Pentagon chief Austin promised to encourage allies to provide military assistance to Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Washington will continue to encourage allies to provide military support to Kyiv, writes RIA News.

Austin on Friday, January 6, phoned his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov to discuss with him the largest package of military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of more than three billion dollars. During the call, Austin promised that the United States was ready to encourage US partners to provide additional military support to Ukraine.

Assistance, he said, should include the supply of air defense (AD) equipment, combat vehicles and other weapons. The head of the Pentagon stressed that Washington would help Kyiv “as much as needed.”

Earlier, the United States gave Ukraine its largest aid package of all time. It will include infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers and armored personnel carriers, as well as surface-to-air missiles, $225 million is intended to “build long-term capacity and modernize the Ukrainian armed forces.”