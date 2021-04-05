The Pentagon promised to closely monitor Russia’s activity in the Arctic. This was stated by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense John Kirby, reports RIA News…

According to him, Washington intends to defend its national interests in the region. Kirby said that the US administration is closely monitoring the situation in the Arctic. He added that neither side would like to militarize the Arctic region.

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesman stressed that the Arctic is a key area for the United States, critically important for American defense interests.

Earlier, the American television channel CNN said that Russia is building up an unprecedented military presence and testing the latest weapons in the Arctic. CNN has released satellite images showing that Russia is fortifying airfields and military bases on the Arctic coast, and is also pulling military equipment and fighters into the region. The article claims that Russia pursues two goals: to secure the north of the country and to launch shipping along the Northern Sea Route.