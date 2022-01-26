The United States believes that the West and Russia have not yet exhausted the diplomatic options for resolving the Ukraine crisis. This was announced on Wednesday, January 26, by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on the air of the TV channel fox news.

“For now, we continue to believe that there is still time and opportunity for diplomacy,” he said.

Kirby stressed that there is no reason to believe that a conflict or sanctions against Moscow over the situation in Ukraine are imminent.

“There is no reason why the situation should escalate into a military conflict or turn into severe economic consequences if (President of the Russian Federation – Ed.) Vladimir Putin makes the right decision,” the representative of the defense department said.

Earlier in the day, NATO sent Russia a written response to the security proposals.

On the same day, US Ambassador John Sullivan handed over to Moscow Washington’s written response to the proposals for security guarantees. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if Washington asks not to publish the answer, then Moscow will fulfill the request, but will convey its essence to the public.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken elaborated that the written replies handed over set out “a serious diplomatic way forward.” He stressed that the US authorities are ready for cooperation and communication with the Russian Federation.

On January 21, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow would make “serious political decisions” if the response on US and NATO security guarantees was disappointing.

In recent weeks, articles have appeared in a number of Western media about alleged plans for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So, on January 7, The New York Times compiled and published a map with the alleged location of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such data. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow has no intentions to attack Ukraine and cannot be.