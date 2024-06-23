Pentagon: Russia’s agreement with North Korea could worsen relations between Moscow and Beijing

Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Charles Brown, predicted a possible deterioration in relations between Russia and China due to Moscow’s signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with the DPRK, the agency reports. Reuters.

“According to the information I received on the agreement, it is broad but not overly binding. This indicates that they want to cooperate, but do not want to tie their hands,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

He added that he would be interested in watching the further development of relations between Russia, Beijing and Pyongyang.

Earlier, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, by signing a number of strategic agreements in Asia, created problems for the United States.