NYT: The Pentagon predicted 4 scenarios for events in Ukraine under sudden circumstances

The Pentagon predicted four options for the development of the conflict in Ukraine under sudden circumstances. A description of possible events is contained in classified documents openly published during the leak. The New York Times (NYT).

The publication discusses the scenario of the death of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the option of removing the Russian military leadership and Moscow’s further actions when Kyiv strikes at the Kremlin.

The document describes how each scenario could lead to an escalation or end to the conflict through peaceful negotiations. Some of these scenarios provide for the option that these circumstances may not, in general, have a significant impact on the development of the situation.

On April 7, it became known about the leak of secret Pentagon documents on the Ukrainian conflict. The intelligence data contains information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state of the Ukrainian army.