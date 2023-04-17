The leadership of the United States of America is not interested in directly entering into the conflict in Ukraine, as well as in transforming it into a third world war. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl on Monday, April 17, in an interview with the magazine foreign policy.

“President Biden has made it clear that while we are doing everything we can to support Ukraine, the United States is not interested in directly entering the conflict and escalating it into World War III,” Kahl said.

During the interview, he also pointed out that Washington is extremely concerned that the weapons supplied to Kyiv could be used to deliver strikes directly on Russian territory.

“We expressed concern that the equipment and weapons we are sending could be used to strike targets inside Russia,” Kahl said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin noted that Russia was virtually single-handedly confronting the NATO-Ukrainian military-industrial conglomerate, where Kiev was given the role of a springboard, and the collective West served as headquarters.

Prior to this, on April 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia and the United States are in a phase of hot conflict with each other. He also called it a fatal mistake for the United States to underestimate Russia’s determination to take all measures in the event of an encroachment on its sovereignty, territorial integrity and statehood.

On March 20, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the United States, through the supply of weapons to Kiev, is expanding the geography of the Ukrainian conflict, endangering the European security architecture, and also provoking a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

On February 24, 2022, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.