The era of US superiority in military technology is over. This was pointed out on September 20 by Mara Carlin, assistant to the head of the Pentagon for strategy, planning and capabilities, during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Institute.

In a speech broadcast on the Reagan Foundation’s YouTube channel, she said Washington needs to ease international arms trade rules that govern the export of US military technology because they only make it more difficult to share developments with partners.

“They were developed during a period when the United States had the upper hand in military technology and we didn’t borrow much from others. The situation has changed, and this ecosystem now looks very different,” Carlin said, adding that the United States will now learn a lot and share a lot with its partners and allies.

September 19 edition The Washington Times noted that the Pentagon needs military space capabilities to protect the United States, as well as to protect allies and partners from the use of space by potential adversaries. The newspaper noted that the United States lags behind Russia and China in the field of military capabilities in outer space.

Earlier, at the end of June, it was reported that the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) intends to hire specialists who are developing new revolutionary military technologies. It was noted that DARPA’s Tactical Technologies Division is interested in developing applied research and advanced technologies to “reimagine the future of warfare.” We are talking about military operations in the air, on land, at sea and in space.

They explained that US adversaries already have “the means to counter the current military architecture” that the United States possesses. Therefore, they now require new developments.