U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander at a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee on February 28 said that Ukraine should start paying for the arms it receives on its own.

Congressman Mike Garcia said it would make a big difference to American taxpayers if Ukraine started buying weapons instead of getting them for free, even though Kyiv is currently struggling. Wallander noted in response that the Ukrainian authorities have not yet made any major purchases from US military companies.

“They don’t have this scale of opportunity in their budget right now, but they should start acquiring some (military – Ed.) funds. It’s a very good idea that we need to get them to start planning their own defense spending and everything else we’re going to do to support them,” she said.

Earlier, on February 27, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington would transfer the first tranche of economic assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1.25 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2023. According to her, more than $14 billion of economic assistance has already been allocated to Kyiv, and more than $8 billion will be transferred in the coming months.

On February 25, The Hill newspaper reported that the total US spending on military support for Ukraine exceeded $77 billion. The authors of the article cited statistics according to which $29.3 billion of this amount has been direct US military assistance since the start of the special operation.

Prior to that, on February 20, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv, announced a new $500 million military aid package.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

