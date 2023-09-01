The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (Aaro), the Pentagon office dedicated to studying sightings of UFOs, or UAPs, (unidentified anomalous phenomena), has launched a new website. According to Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder, the site will be accessible to military personnel or other government agencies to report any reports. The site will also be open to civilian users, who will not be able to post their reports. On the subject, Ryder said, the Pentagon wants to ensure “maximum transparency” for the Americans.

Videos and photos will also be made available on the page, as well as answering the most common questions about UFOs.

The site, which is billed as a “one stop shop” for publicly available documents on UFOs, should shed light on the work of the special bureau created by Congress last year that coordinates the efforts of all federal agencies to detect and identify those which the Pentagon officially defines as unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Greeting visitors to the site is a message from director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick: «Welcome to our site. Our team of experts is leading US government efforts to address Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) using a rigorous science framework and data-driven approach. Since its inception in July 2022, AARO has taken important steps to improve data collection, standardize reporting requirements, and mitigate potential security threats posed by UAP. We look forward to using this site to regularly update the public on AARO’s work and achievements and to provide a mechanism for UAP reporting. Thanks for visiting”.