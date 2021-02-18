The Pentagon: One third of the US military refuse to receive the Corona vaccine

A senior Pentagon official announced that a third of the US armed forces refuse to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 despite the fact that the Corona virus is rampant in their ranks and that they are participating in the national campaign to vaccinate the US population.

Major General Jeff Taliavero said during a congressional hearing that “acceptance rates are close to two-thirds,” at a time when the Pentagon still considers the military’s receipt of the Covid-19 vaccine optional.

Talivero noted that this figure is based on “very raw data.”

For his part, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense John Kirby said that the Pentagon does not currently have detailed data on the entire army with regard to vaccination, confirming that the US military has received so far a total of 916,500 doses.

This number does not explain exactly how many soldiers have been vaccinated until today, because the vaccine is given in two doses, which means that some of them may have received one dose and others two doses.

Kirby stressed that the level of vaccine rejection among the armed forces is roughly similar to that of the general population.

The government has recruited members of the armed forces and the National Guard to support staff working in the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 across the country.

The Pentagon requires that all military personnel receive most of the standard vaccines, but this does not apply to vaccines against Covid-19 because their use was authorized under an emergency license and therefore cannot be imposed on members of the armed forces, according to the spokesman.