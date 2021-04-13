The US believes that sending an additional 500 troops to Germany “will strengthen capabilities in all areas.” This was announced on April 13 by the Supreme Commander of the NATO Allied Forces in Europe Todd Walters at a hearing in the Committee on Armed Forces of the US Senate.

“The challenge is to send a multipurpose team to jointly organize theaters of war in Wiesbaden, Germany. This is approximately 500 military personnel. This will consolidate our potential in all spheres, (in particular – Ed.) The ground dimension to build deterrent potential, “Walters said. TASS…

As reported in a statement released on April 13 by the press service of the US Army (Ground Forces) Command in Europe and Africa, this autumn the contingent will be replenished with two units and retain three facilities in Germany. This is a multipurpose group that will be deployed in September, and a theater of war command, which will begin to perform tasks in October.

The multipurpose group will include field artillery, air defense and missile defense, aviation, intelligence specialists in the cybersphere, electronic warfare and space. Theater of war commanders must “enhance the readiness and interoperability of international forces” through interaction during operations and exercises.

On the same day, at a press conference in Brussels, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that in the fall the United States will increase its contingent in Germany by 500 troops. According to him, the move is aimed at providing “defense and deterrence” in Europe and creating opportunities that will prevent conflicts or “fight and win.”

At the same time, Alexander Noy, a member of the German Bundestag Defense Committee, expressed the opinion that the announced strengthening of the US contingent in Germany could push the radicals in Kiev to military action in the Donbass. He noted that sending encouraging signals to Ukraine is not the correct tactic on the part of the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance.