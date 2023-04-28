The US Attorney’s Office is asking that 21-year-old guard Jack Teixeira remain in prison for the massive leak of secret Pentagon documents. The Department of Justice He has provided a report in which he points out that he could still have secrets in his possession, that there is a risk of flight and that it is a racist, violent person, with an arsenal of weapons in his house and not very trustworthy. He spoke of shootings in crowded areas and a “killer van.” The prosecution’s description of Teixeira raises even more questions about how the Department of Defense was able to give him access to strategic secrets while local police mistrusted him for a gun license.

Teixeira appeared this Thursday in a court in Worcester (Massachusetts) for a hearing on his parole or stay in prison. He has arrived in the orange prisoner suit, he has smiled at his father, sitting in the front row and has been stripped of the handcuffs before sitting down, according to the AP agency.

Before the hearing, the prosecution has released a report in which it harshly portrays the detainee and argues the need for him to remain locked up. “First, the defendant presents a serious flight risk. He currently faces 25 years in prison—and potentially many more—and other dire consequences for his conduct; the evidence against him is substantial and growing; the conduct charged would very obviously put an end to his military career; and he agreed and may continue to access a trove of classified information that would be of enormous value to hostile nations that might offer him refuge and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States,” justify the writing.

“If the defendant were released, it would be too easy for him to continue disseminating classified information and would create the unacceptable risk that he would flee the United States and take refuge with a foreign adversary to avoid the reach of US law,” adds the prosecutor, who recounts that Teixeira has tried to eliminate evidence of his conduct.

Following his arrest two weeks ago, authorities searched a dumpster at his residence and found a tablet, a laptop and an Xbox game console, all of which had been vandalized. They fear that if he is released he will try to destroy evidence and they report that when he found himself cornered he already tried to prevent the investigation with messages to other users of the platform where he shared the secret documents: “Delete all messages”, he said in one . “If someone comes looking for me, don’t tell them shit”, in another.

The defendant enlisted in the United States Air National Guard in September 2019. He was stationed at the Otis airbase in Massachusetts. He had permission to access classified documents, but beginning in approximately February 2022, he began accessing hundreds of classified documents containing national defense information unrelated to his role as a computer scientist.

He began leaking them in a chat room on the social network Discord, apparently to make himself important to other video game users who participated in that platform. The documents deal with strategic issues, especially related to the war in Ukraine, but also on many other issues, and their disclosure caused shock around the world.

Late on Wednesday, the Air Force announced that it had suspended the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, in which Teixeira worked, and the administrative commander “who oversaw support for the unit mobilized under federal orders,” to the waiting for the investigation to continue. It also temporarily withdrew their access to classified systems and information.

violent and armed

Beyond the risks of flight and the fact that he spreads more secrets or hides evidence, the prosecution’s report paints a portrait of Teixeira that actually casts doubt on how all this was not detected before giving him access to high-value secrets. The 21-year-old defendant graduated from high school in 2019 and does not have a college degree. In March 2018, while he was still in high school, he was suspended when a classmate overheard him making comments about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at school and racial threats, something he has now attributed to a video game.

In 2018, while still a teenager, the defendant applied for a gun license and was denied due to concerns from the local police department about his comments at the institute. They did not give him a weapons license, but they did admit him to the army and gave him access to official secrets. Teixeira reapplied for a weapons permit in 2019 and then in 2020, citing the fact that he was in the Air National Guard as an argument to be allowed to use firearms.

At his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, where he lived with his mother and stepfather, he had a bedside gun rack with “multiple weapons, including pistols, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-type high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask,” the report says. FBI special agents also found ammunition and tactical pouches in her dresser and what appeared to be a silencer-type accessory in her desk drawer. When FBI special agents searched the dumpster located outside the home, they found a military-style helmet with a mounting bracket for a camera and a GoPro.

Added to this are the violent comments he made on Discord, the social network where he shared the secrets. Prosecutors say he repeatedly had “detailed and troubling conversations about violence and murder.” In February, he told another person that he was tempted to convert a minivan into a “murder van,” the report states.

That same month, he asked another user for advice on what kind of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV. He describes how he would carry out the shooting in a “crowded urban or suburban setting.”

For all these reasons, according to the prosecution, “There is simply no condition or combination of conditions that can guarantee that the defendant will not reveal additional information even in his knowledge or possession. The damage that the defendant has already caused to the national security of the United States is immense. The damage that the defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary,” the prosecutors say in their report.

