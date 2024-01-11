A memorandum issued Thursday stated that the independent investigator general at the Pentagon will conduct an investigation into the recent medical treatment received by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and his failure to inform the US administration of his hospitalization.

Austin concealed his prostate cancer diagnosis from President Joe Biden and Congress for more than a month, as well as his hospitalization at the beginning of the year for days, leading to increasing calls for his resignation or removal.

This situation could cause trouble for Biden, who is seeking a new term in the elections this year, which puts the president in a defensive position and gives scope for attacks by Republicans who consider him too old to perform his duties properly.

The memorandum stated, “The goal of the review is to consider the roles, mechanisms, responsibilities, and actions related to the Minister of Defense’s transfer to the hospital between December 2023 and January 2024,” referring to Austin’s admission to the hospital to receive treatment for prostate cancer and its complications.

The investigation will also look into whether “the Department of Defense's policies and procedures are adequate to ensure the necessary and timely notifications and effective transfer of authority as necessary when senior leadership is unavailable for health or other reasons.”

Austin, 70, who served in the military his entire career and is known to be very protective of his privacy, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early December and underwent surgery under general anesthesia on December 22.