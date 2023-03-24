Security gap
- The US Air Force and Boeing confirmed that on March 14, there was a vulnerability in the security credentials of about 250 personnel working on US Air Force One.
- The Air Force and Boeing said all employees kept their current, top-secret clearances, but personnel working on Air Force One issues needed an additional security clearance, dubbed “White Yankee.”
- The Wall Street Journal first broke the story Thursday.
- This issue affects personnel working on the current Presidential Airlift fleet as well as the next generation Air Force One, known as the VC-25A and VC-25B respectively.
How did the authorities move?
- A Boeing spokesperson said: “When Boeing discovered this administrative issue, we quickly notified the Air Force and, in coordination with them, temporarily suspended access of affected Boeing employees to the VC-25A and VC-25B areas.”
- On March 19, the Air Force said, “the vast majority of personnel” affected by the security clearance gap were approved to begin working in the secured areas where presidential aircraft are built and maintained.
challenges other
- The next-generation Air Force One program has run into cost and schedule overruns.
- The Air Force said operations of the VC-25A and VC-25B aircraft had not been halted due to the security appropriation issue, adding that there was no impact on the schedule for the new aircraft, which refers to the delivery of the first two aircraft by September. 2027.
