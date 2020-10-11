The Pentagon is interested in the DPRK’s new intercontinental ballistic missile. It is reported by TASS with reference to the representative of the department.

The Department of Defense said the United States is aware of reports of a demonstration of new weapons at the North Korean parade. Pentagon officials stressed that the United States is already analyzing the situation with the DPRK in contact with allies in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden will be ready to meet with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un in case of victory in the presidential election. According to former adviser to the American politician Brian McKeon, the meeting of heads of state will be possible as part of efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The DPRK held a parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, at which a new ballistic missile “Pukkykson 4-A” (“Polar Star”) was demonstrated. The country has already released several modifications of such missiles, which were tested in October 2019. Also among the weapons was demonstrated a 22-meter intercontinental missile “Hwaseong-15”, capable of reaching US territory. The weapons were successfully tested three years ago.