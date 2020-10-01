The Pentagon has placed a request for the purchase of full-size models of some samples of Soviet weapons, writes RTreferring to the doc.

The American military is interested in mock-ups of grenade launchers, Dragunov sniper rifles, Kalashnikov assault rifles and machine guns, and grenades.

It is emphasized that the models should be made of heavy-duty urethane. In the application of the US military department it is said that they will be used for training, in particular for the development of “skills of handling enemy weapons.”

They want to purchase models for the Fort Benning military base. It is noted that the application is currently “unsecured”, but it is expected that “funds for its implementation will be received”.