The Pentagon has promised to show Russia “the full power of nuclear modernization” by 2030, reports RIA News with reference to the US military department.

According to Pentagon Deputy Assistant Chief Robert Sufer, the United States has begun to modernize its nuclear forces in response to Russia’s similar moves.

He clarified that Russia “is already engaged in the modernization of its forces,” and the United States is on the verge of “transition from the conceptual to the engineering phase,” and added that by about 2030 Russia and China will see the “full power of nuclear modernization” by the United States.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump said that consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability and arms control are going very well. He noted that Washington also intends to include China in the negotiation process, since the country’s nuclear arsenal “is growing at a fairly rapid pace.”