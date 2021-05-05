The Pentagon has promised to closely follow the plans of Russia and China to create an International Scientific Lunar Station. John Hill, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, stated this. TASS…

It is noted that Hill spoke about the intentions of the US authorities at a hearing in one of the subcommittees of the Armed Forces Committee of the US House of Representatives.

Earlier, the Russian and Chinese sides signed a memorandum on the creation of a lunar station. Representatives of the governments of Russia and China – the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and the head of the Chinese National Space Administration (KNKA) Zhang Kejian – signed a cooperation agreement in the format of a video conference.

The memorandum specifies that the planned lunar station is intended “for multidisciplinary and multipurpose research work,” and the further prospect of a human presence on the Moon is being considered. The agreement implies both joint planning, development and implementation of the project, as well as its presentation to the world community.