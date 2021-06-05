The mystery regarding unidentified flying objects does not end. In any case, the opposite: it increases day by day. If a few dates ago the Pentagon confirmed that until 14 UFOs surrounded a battleship, now comes an expected Washington intelligence agencies report. At the moment, it is in the hands of senior administration officials.

In this it is pointed out that cannot be affirmed that objects seen by Navy pilots between November 2004 and March 2015 (a total of 120) are alien spacecraft. But they also don’t have an explanation to confirm what they are. The report comes after the declassification of three videos in which these phenomena can be verified, which have been feeding the theory of the presence of intelligent life on other planets.

What this report has been able to determine is one of the theories that circulated about these sightings: most do not belong to US military technology or weapons testing projects. “We cannot allow the stigma of UFOs to prevent us from seriously investigating this. The report is a step towards that process, but it won’t be the last“said Republican lawmaker Marco Rubio.

First data before June 25

The first version of the report, already reviewed by high-level members of Joe Biden’s government, it will be released before June 25. The publication of classified information is then expected, in order to provide certainty to the expectations generated by this research.

In one of the sightings detected in San Diego, the pilots who witnessed then described a erratic behavior and lights that defied the laws of physics. These came out of a pill-shaped object. The testimonies of the moment assure that the ships lacked visible engines or exhausts and they were at a height of more than 9,000 meters, moving at high speed.

Difficult explanation

In accordance with New York Times, many of the recorded sightings have a complex explanation. They are eliminated in any case that were due to objects such as probe or meteorological balloons, since they had a trajectory that did not attend to changes in wind speed. Meanwhile, some sources point out with concern that it could be experiments of powers like Russia or China with supersonic technology to evade anti-missile radars.