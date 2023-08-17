The Pentagon announced the possibility of China to create most of the nuclear systems of the United States and Russia

Anthony Cotton, head of the Pentagon’s Strategic Command (STRATCOM), said the United States is concerned about any military nuclear developments in China. He explained that in the development of weapons, Beijing relies on many years of experience in the United States and Russia, reports RIA News.

According to him, China has the opportunity to create most of the systems that are being developed or modernized by Washington and Moscow. He clarified that absolutely all nuclear systems that China can develop are causing concern.

“We’ve been doing this for 70 years, and they think they can start from scratch and take the best of the best,” Cotton said.

Earlier, he said that he was satisfied with the work on the creation in the United States of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a submarine, as well as a strategic bomber.