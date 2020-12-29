Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller denied President-elect Joe Biden’s words about obstacles to the transfer of power. Reported by TASS…

According to him, the department is making every possible effort within the process of transferring powers to the new administration. Miller noted that the Pentagon continues to schedule additional meetings for the remainder of the transition period.

“The efforts of the Department of Defense are already surpassing those of previous administrations,” Miller said.

Earlier, Biden complained about obstacles in the transfer of power from the Pentagon. “In some departments they met us halfway, but in some, this was most evident in the Ministry of Defense, from the side of the political leadership they put obstacles in our way,” the politician said.

On December 15, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden received the electoral votes necessary to win the presidential race. The current American leader Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to admit defeat in the US presidential election. He believes that Biden lost the election “by a wide margin in all six wavering states,” and the results were rigged.