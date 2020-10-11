The Pentagon is studying information, presumably, about a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) North Korea, which was demonstrated at a military parade in Pyongyang. About it TASS reported by the US Defense Department on Saturday, October 10.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the Pentagon is aware of messages regarding the parade in the North Korean capital. He also added that the analysis of the missile is ongoing, the department is in contact with American allies in the region.

In turn, the US State Department announced that it was calling on the DPRK for lengthy and substantive negotiations to achieve complete denuclearization of the region and was still guided by the negotiations between US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

On October 10, at a parade timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the DPRK demonstrated a new ICBM, presumably with a range of 12,874 km.

Thus, it can reach any point in the mainland of the United States, and the increased size of the new rocket may indicate that it is capable of carrying more useful weight.

On September 29, North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Kim Sung, said at the General Assembly session that the DPRK would rely on its own forces and develop “deterrent factors” to prevent a war on the Korean Peninsula.

On September 1, the United States announced that the DPRK continues to develop its program to create new ballistic missiles.

At the end of July, the European Union (EU) extended the restrictive measures against the DPRK for a year. The sanctions apply to dozens of people for participating in DPRK programs related to nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles or other types of weapons.