Pentagon authorizes Ukraine to counterattack with American weapons

The United States is allowing Ukraine to carry out counterattacks on Russia with American weapons, said Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh during YouTube– Associated Press channel.

“Our policy is to allow Ukraine to counterattack to defend against Russian attacks from border regions that include Kursk and include Sumy,” she said.

At the same time, Singh added that the Pentagon still has questions about the offensive in the Kursk region.

Earlier, the official representative of the US State Department Matthew Miller said that Ukraine had not notified the country of its intention to conduct an operation in the Russian border region. Miller noted that Washington is in contact with Kiev on the situation in the Kursk region, but considers Ukraine’s actions a sovereign decision.