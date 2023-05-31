The United States is set to announce a new $300 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, May 31.

“We expect to announce this tomorrow,” a Pentagon spokesman replied on Tuesday, May 30, to the corresponding question.RIA News“.

On May 21, the Pentagon announced up to $375 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine to cover critical needs. According to the US military, since the end of February 2022, the United States has allocated a total of more than $36.9 billion. Reuters later reported that due to an accounting error in the Pentagon report, military aid to Ukraine was overstated by $3 billion.

On May 25, Reuters reported that the US administration would announce a new $300 million military aid package for Ukraine. It was then indicated that the package would include GMLRS guided missiles for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as projectiles for air defense systems.

Prior to this, in early May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on May 3 ordered a $300 million military aid package for Ukraine. help. At the same time, he noted that deliveries will continue and Kyiv will receive additional packages of weapons.

Back in April, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States and allies were implementing a strategic plan to provoke other countries into military confrontation with the Russian Federation and China. According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, the conflict in Ukraine only confirms the goal of Washington and its allies – provoking other countries to a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.