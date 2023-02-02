FROM THE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. The Pentagon revealed last night that there is a Chinese spy balloon in the American skies. He’s been flying over Montana for two days. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held an extraordinary meeting Wednesday with Department leadership, then warned President Biden. The White House asked what options there were, the Pentagon rejected the hypothesis of tearing it down because it was too risky to predict where the debris would fall, and the president accepted the recommendation. It is constantly monitored.

A few hours after Antony Blinken’s departure for Beijing – the first secretary of state in six years to go to China – and his meeting with Xi Jinping, the tension between the two powers finds another terrain on which to compete, in addition to the tug of war on the export of technology and the age-old question of Taiwan.

The Pentagon: “Chinese spy balloon sighted in US airspace”. The exceptional images recorded by an eyewitness



The Pentagon is monitoring the trajectory and the situation, Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder explained in a statement. The operations are in charge of the NORAD command. The spy balloon travels at a height significantly higher than that of commercial routes “but remains within the stratosphere,” explained a senior Pentagon official in a briefing with accredited reporters. It therefore does not represent a danger, neither for flights nor for people on the ground. However, as soon as the spy balloon was identified, the US government activated all precautions to protect sensitive data and information. as well as military facilities.

However, according to the sources, the spy balloon’s ability to obtain valuable information is limited. Satellites in lower Earth orbit and other instruments have greater potential. It is not the first time that a spy balloon has flown over America even if it would be the first time it has happened during the Biden administration. What worries the American authorities the most is not so much the spy equipment put in place by Beijing, “I wouldn’t call it revolutionary”, explained the official, when the altitude at which the balloon moves and the Chinese willingness to send the spy vehicle in the heart of the United States for quite an extended time.

As for the journey, the Pentagon explained it this way: it took off from China, crossed the Aleutian Islands (Russian territory) and then entered Alaska. From there it descended along the north western slope of Canada and was sighted in Montana.

Montana is home to one of the Air Force’s three bases on US soil. The Pentagon official did not provide details on the size, only saying that the balloon is “considerable”. Washington is practically certain that it is Chinese property. A belief corroborated by past behaviors and intelligence analysis to varying degrees. The Chinese embassy has been contacted by the US authorities, but Washington has also moved through hidden channels directly to Beijing.

The monitoring of the “spy balloon” took place in many ways. F-22s also took off and for a few hours air traffic in the Montana area was diverted, while the local airport was blocked. Meanwhile, Canadian national defense is monitoring a potential second suspected Chinese spy balloon.