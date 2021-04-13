NATO Supreme Commander Europe Todd Walters explained the sending of 500 US troops to Germany at a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee, writes TASS…

He said that, according to Washington, sending the military “will strengthen the potential in all areas.” “The challenge is to send a multipurpose team to jointly organize theaters of war in Wiesbaden, Germany,” Walters said.

Earlier, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, at a meeting with his German counterpart in Berlin, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said that the United States would send more troops to Germany. Washington intends to expand cooperation through intelligence and military channels and will send an additional 500 troops to Germany.

Member of the German Bundestag Defense Committee Alexander Noah, in turn, expressed the opinion that such a decision by Washington could push the radicals in Kiev to military action in the Donbass. In his opinion, escalation along the line of demarcation in Donbass is extremely dangerous.