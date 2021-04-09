The passage of the American destroyer John Paul Jones through the exclusive economic zone of India was committed in accordance with international law and was not directed against the interests of the republic. About this on Friday, April 9, during a regular briefing reported Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

According to him, “this innocent passage” was carried out as part of normal operations and “in accordance with international law.” The spokesman for the US Department of Defense emphasized that it is about the responsibility of the American side “for maintaining freedom of navigation” and “freedom of legal use of sea spaces, recognized by international law.”

“This is not against any country. This is for the principle. And we do it all over the world, ”Kirby said. Washington calls such actions of the US Navy “operations to ensure freedom of navigation.”

A spokesman for the US military said that such cases are often paid attention to when US actions of this kind are directed at China with its “excessive claims to the sea.”

“But it’s not just China,” he said. At the same time, Kirby refused to discuss the content of conversations with India about the incident.

Formerly Indian TV channel NDTV reported that on April 7, 2021, the US Navy destroyer John Paul Jones passed west of the Indian-owned Lakshadweep Islands through the exclusive economic zone of India, without obtaining the prior consent of the Indian side.

In response, the Indian Foreign Ministry on April 9 expressed US concern over this passage. The corresponding message is posted on website Indian Foreign Office.